On tonight's Impact Rebellion PPV (full results here) it was announced Impact Slammiversary will take place on July 7 at 8 pm ET in Dallas, Texas. An arena was not yet announced for the upcoming show.

The date is interesting because NJPW will be holding its G1 Climax event at the American Airlines Center the day before in Dallas.

You can see the full Slammivervary announcement in the video above.