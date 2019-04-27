- Above is the first episode of the official NJPW English Podcast featuring NJPW Announcer Chris Charlton and General Manager (International Division) Michael Craven. The two discuss Jushin Liger's 30th anniversary, Best of the Super Juniors entrants, and more.

- Below are the updated cards for the ROH / NJPW War of the Worlds tour.

Buffalo, New York (May 8)

* Guerrillas of Destiny (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Villain Enterprises (c) vs. Jeff Cobb, Yuji Nagata, and Satoshi Kojima (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Bandido vs. Flip Gordon

* Rush vs. Silas Young

* Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams vs. EVIL and SANADA

* Shane Taylor vs. Hikuleo

* Alex Coughlin vs. PJ Black

* Vinny Marseglia and TK O'Ryan vs. Karl Fredericks and Clark Connors

Toronto, Ontario (May 9)

* Matt Taven (c) vs. PCO (ROH World Championship)

* The Briscoes vs. Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams

* Yuji Nagata vs. Silas Young

* Jay Lethal vs. Satoshi Kojima

* Jeff Cobb vs. Brody King vs. Hirooki Goto vs. Shane Taylor

* PJ Black vs. Rush

* Alex Coughlin and Karl Fredericks and Clark Conners vs. Guerrillas of Destiny and Hikuleo

* Vinny Marseglia and TK O'Ryan vs. EVIL and SANADA

Grand Rapids, Michigan (May 10)

* The Kingdom vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny & Hikuleo

* Jeff Cobb, Jay Lethal, Yuji Nagata, Hirooki Goto, and Satoshi Kojima vs. Bully Ray, Shane Taylor, The Briscoes, and Silas Young

* Rush vs. Tracy Williams vs. Eli Isom vs. PJ Black (Winner earns future ROH title shot)

* PCO vs. Mark Haskins

* Kelly Klein (c) vs. Stacy Shadows (ROH Women of Honor World Championship)

* EVIL and SANADA vs. The Bouncers

* Cheeseburger vs. Clark Connors

* Coast 2 Coast vs. Alex Coughlin & Karl Fredericks

Chicago, Illinois (May 12 - TV Taping)

* The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. The Briscoes (Non-Title Match)

* EVIL and SANADA vs. Satoshi Kojima and Yuji Nagata

- As noted, Scarlett Bordeaux will host a Smoke Show segment on Sunday's Impact Rebellion PPV. A possible story has been set up with Rohit Raju who called out Impact for "handing" Bordeaux a spot on the show, while he has yet to be on on PPV in two years. Rohit wrote, "My second year Impact Wrestling and I haven't been on one major PPV, no t-shirts, and ZERO love for the DHS. Yet here we are GIVING Scarlett Bordeaux a spot on the PPV to do that hot garbage Smoke Show. Truly 'well deserved.' YOU DON'T BELONG IN THE RING! What a joke!" Be sure to join our full live coverage on Sunday, beginning at 8 pm ET.