- Above is the opening for this week's episode of Impact featuring Rosemary, Su Yung, LAX, Tessa Blanchard, Gail Kim, and others.

Kiswe Mobile has launched a new mobile app called "Ringside Wrestling: A Hangtime Experience" which is available in the Apple and Google Play stores. The app brings together wrestling content with a unique social and interactive "Hang Together" experience pioneered by Kiswe Mobile. This is the first app dedicated exclusively to fostering relationships within the wrestling community while providing a fully interactive mobile experience that creates a virtual living room amongst friends and fans. Ringside Wrestling was originally established within Kiswe Mobile's own Hangtime™ app: an interactive and social mobile video platform. It quickly became clear that there was a market need for a more dedicated space for wrestling fans to gather and enjoy content together. With a rabid fanbase of wrestling enthusiasts, the Ringside app further serves this audience with an experience that truly connects the community. The Ringside Wrestling app allows users to not only view exclusive wrestling content, but also interact with it. The app provides a number of interactive capabilities centered around a concept called "Hangs." Hangs are like virtual living rooms, where groups of friends or communities can feel like they are together. Users can join a "Private Hang" for a more intimate experience with a small set of friends, or a "Featured Hang" for larger groups of like-minded individuals. The app will also host wrestling related game shows including Fantasy Warfare, Wrestlepro Trivia, and others featuring notable wrestling personalities like Josh Mathews, where users will be able to earn points, compete for leaderboard positions, and earn badges for in-app achievements. To access the Ringside Wrestling app, go to https://www.ringsidewrestling.app/ or download the "Ringside Wrestling: A Hangtime Experience" app from the Apple iOS or Google Play app stores.

- As announced earlier today, AAA's debut in MSG will take place on September 15. AAA has partnerships with Impact, MLW, and AEW, so it's expected talent from those promotions will be involved in some capacity. Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie and Tessa Blanchard visited MSG earlier today and it looks like they will be at the event in a couple months.