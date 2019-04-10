It's been almost a year-and-a-half since Don Callis and Scott D'Amore were named new vice presidents of Impact Wrestling. The two have been hard at work in reshaping the roster and keeping an eye on any outside talents who may be available.

Callis is also keeping his eye on other promotions and seeking out opportunities to possibly work with them. Ahead of United We Stand, Callis talked with Wrestling Inc. and other members of the media about Impact's working relationships with other promotions such as MLW and AAA.

"Yeah we're willing to work with anybody," Callis said before adding that the old belief in wrestling that promotions shouldn't work together is dated thinking. "Promotions that are still doing that kind of thing are going to have challenges moving forward."

Before Callis started reshaping the roster at Impact, he first had to establish a new culture and he did that by getting rid of many of Impact's former stars.

"When we came on, there was a real negative stigma around the brand and we wanted to change that. I think we were able to do that faster than we anticipated and that is a testament to all of the stars on the roster," said Callis.

He then talked about how they changed the top eight guys on the roster since he came in and added or pushed new guys like Brian Cage and Johnny Impact.

"Maybe the only guy that is really still here from before that was a top guy is Eddie Edwards," revealed Callis.

Callis was asked if there were any plans for Impact to take its show on the road with a tour or working newer cities.

"We're doing four-show loops every month now where maybe we have a pay-per-view, a special, a couple of TV [tapings] and a house show. That's slowly ramping up as well," stated Callis.

On the prospect of Impact signing Dean Ambrose who is now apparently a free agent after leaving WWE, Callis is still hesitant that Ambrose is gone from the company.

"I think Dean would be on anyone's radar but I'll reserve judgment on if he's actually leaving until I see it," said Callis.

