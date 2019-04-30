Jennifer Decker has transitioned from the world of sports journalism to sports entertainment journalism. The former model, who has hosted several sports shows in the past, will host AEW's Double of Nothing weigh-in and she joined spoke to Wrestling Inc. managing editor Nick Hausman about the differences between AEW and WWE.

"It's fun," Decker said of AEW. "You know how you go to one job and it feels super corporate, cookie-cutter and kind of unoriginal? Then you see another world and you're like, 'Wow! This is the fun I was supposed to be having.' It's just a reinvigorated environment. You feel the level of excitement around it and you know you're a part of something that's building and is gonna become amazing."

Decker got in the mix with AEW almost by accident as a freak injury to Brandi Rhodes opened a door for her.

"I worked out at the same gym that Cody and Brandi worked out in Los Angeles," Decker said before adding that her husband, MLB player Cody Decker and Cody Rhodes bonded over their shared named.

"We kind of just were acquaintances," Decker said of herself, her husband and Cody and Brandi. "But then Brandi broke her collarbone and couldn't host the original All In press conference last year. So, at the very last minute, Cody Rhodes reached out to Cody Decker and said, 'I know Jenn does some sports reporting. Is this the kinda thing she'd be interested in?'"

Decker was asked if AEW will be run more like a sports promotion that a sports entertainment promotion seeing as the owners also own pro sports teams.

"I think so. They are creating something that hasn't had a template before… They are completely reinventing professional wrestling as we know it," stated Decker.

"You don't bring on people like Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho and create something ordinary. The Young Bucks, Cody – they have all built something from nothing as far as Being the Elite and the road to Double or Nothing and The Nightmare Family. These are all things they have built bare bones and that's something they can be really proud of and is something this company is gonna stand for."

Jennifer Decker will be hosting AEW's Double or Nothing Weigh-In and Press Conference. It will take place as part of Starrcast II on Friday, May 24th and will be streamed live via Fite.tv.

