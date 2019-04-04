As noted earlier this week, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has signed a three-year deal with All Elite Wrestling. Ross will make his AEW commentary debut at Double Or Nothing on May 25, but he will also serve as a Senior Adviser to the company. His contract was called "the most lucrative deal in pro wrestling commentary history" in the AEW press release.

Ross signed with AEW just days after his WWE contract expired. Ross spoke with Sports Illustrated this week and said he will always be grateful to Vince McMahon and WWE.

"I'll always be grateful to Vince McMahon for 26 memorable years in WWE," Ross said. "However, now is the time to begin a new phase of my journey and to continue the love affair that I've always had with pro wrestling."

Ross said he believes he has a rare feel for the business that he hopes will only serve to enhance AEW, and that AEW officials agree.

"I'm back in the game," Ross said. "I still believe I have value in the job that I love, and the folks at AEW agree."

JR seems thrilled for the new opportunity with AEW. He said business is about to pick up.

"Helping create a new brand with AEW is heart-pounding," he said. "I can't wait to prepare. I've always believed I had some gas left in the tank, and today I believe it more than ever. I can't wait to get started with this fresh and vibrant new company. Business is about to pick up."