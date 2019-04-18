Recently on The Jim Ross Report, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross shared his thoughts on the rumors that former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will return to UFC this summer to face UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier.

According to Ross, Lesnar does not stand a chance against Cormier in The Octagon.

"Let's say Lesnar leaves [WWE] and goes back [to UFC]. He's going to do his fight in August [2019] as they say. I don't know. And Daniel Cormier, and DC will kill him. Yep, because his striking defense is not Brock's forte and DC knows that. And he knows that he's not going to try and take him down. Even though mano-a-mano, it would be a nice test because DC is going to think, 'I can still take this former D1 champion down.' So you don't want to get in that game with Lesnar, but the main thing is I think the punching power of DC is going to be too much for Brock."

Ross continued, "oh yeah [Cormier could take Lesnar down], I do, but I don't think he has to to win. I think the way to winning is knocking him out."

Ross went on to predict that a fight between Lesnar and Cormier would result in a second round knockout in favor of Cormier.

"Second [round]," Ross stated. "We should place some bets while we're out there!"

Source: The Jim Ross Report