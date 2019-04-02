Recently on The Jim Ross Report, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross talked about his recent talks with AEW. Also, Ross shared the big paydays he received for his voiceover work on 2K's WWE video games.

According to Ross, he has been in talks with AEW and a deal is likely imminent. Ross suggested that he is unsure whether the deal will be for a broadcasting role and/or a behind-the-scenes role.

"We're talking to AEW," Ross began. "I mentioned that before. They are an exciting young company. I'd like to think I could contribute to their success either at ringside, calling the play-by-play, or behind-the-scenes. Those details are still being discussed and when we get something finalized, I'm thinking within the next few days at most, we'll let everybody know. So life is good, man. When one door closes, another door opens if you let it. And that's my choice. Another door is opening and if all goes well, knock on wood, as I'm doing right now [knocks]. Hear it? I'm knocking on wood that everything's cool. It's going to be a good year."

Apparently, Ross made over six-figures on multiple occasions from his work doing voiceovers on the WWE 2K video games.

"I see where Tommy Dreamer is back in the news," Ross said. "Tommy's House Of Hardcore will be in a video game, RetroMania Wrestling, so that's going to be an interesting proposition, opportunity, I should say, for Tommy. He works hard, man. He's a one-man band. But it could be a big deal. I can tell you this: I made six-figures plus on many occasions for my work on the 2K games for WWE. It's a big deal, so if you're lucky enough to get involved with the video games, and they sell, they've got to sell - it wasn't like appearance money. It was like part of your royalties. The more they sold, the more you made."

