As seen above, TMZ Sports caught up with Kofi Kingston in New York City this week. They asked about the fan support he's received going into Sunday's WrestleMania 35 match with WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

"It's amazing," Kofi said. "I didn't realize how much they wanted me to have this as much as I want to have it. The support has just been unreal. I think that the best way that I can think about to be able to pay them back is beating Daniel Bryan this Sunday and becoming WWE Champion. That's the goal, man. You know what I mean, one day at a time. We're going to try and do it."

When asked how he plans on beating Bryan at the biggest show of the year, Kofi gave praise to Bryan but said he has the momentum on his side. Kofi said, "It's going to be difficult because as much of a jerk as Daniel Bryan is, he's actually very good in the ring, probably one of the best, maybe one of the best of all time, but I feel like I do have the momentum on my side."

Kofi was also asked what Bryan has coming his way on Sunday. Kofi said he's just looking forward to finally having a one-on-one match with Bryan.

"Daniel knows what's coming up, man. What's going to happen is, the fact that we finally get to have a one-on-one match," Kofi said. "And we've not had that. Every time that we've had something close to that, it's gone my way. I'm looking forward to just having that chance. I don't need to talk any kind of trash or whatever, like, 'I'm coming to get you!' It's not my style. I just... when I get out there, it's all love."

Like Seth Rollins when asked about his match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar not being the main event over the "Winner Takes All" match with Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Kofi said he's just happy to have a singles match at WrestleMania. He was asked if he feels like the match with Bryan should be the main event of the biggest show of the year.

"Honestly, I'm just happy to have a match at WrestleMania," Kofi said. "For me to get on here, for me to complain about, 'Oh, well I got a singles match for the WWE Championship, I'm not in the main event!,' Like, nah, it's not about that at all. And the women have done such an amazing job, they deserve everything that they are getting right now. To be in the main event, Ronda Rousey, arguably... I mean, she might've been the one that actually started the whole 'Divas Revolution' by being so awesome in UFC. And you have Charlotte, the daughter of Ric Flair, who does amazing things in the ring. You have Becky Lynch, who has grinded for so long and so hard, and now the people are behind her so hard. To have them in the main event is an amazing thing. I'm so proud of all of them and I can't wait to watch."