WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle answered some questions on his Facebook page about possible future roles with WWE, Ricochet & Aleister Black's talent, and if he keeps titles he's won during his career.

In regards to the titles he's won over the years, the multi-time champ said he hadn't kept any, but wishes he kept some items for his kids.

"Unfortunately, I didn't save any," Angle admitted. "I gave them either to charity or to Hall of Fames to display for fans. My wife disagrees with me, but I've never kept a shrine of my accomplishments because I don't need a title to remind me of how good I was. Although, I wish I kept some of the apparel that I gave away, for my kids."

Over the last few months, a number of NXT call-ups have made their way to the main roster. Angle was asked among the newer names, who stood out to him.

"I'm really starting to like Aleister Black and Ricochet, but not as a tag team," Angle responded. "They're good together, but I think they will shine more as singles wrestlers. There are talents that have yet to be used—like Apollo, Gable, and Roode. It's a good time to watch new stars come out of the woodwork."

At WrestleMania 35, Angle lost his retirement match to Baron Corbin, but Angle noted in his Q&A that there are two possible roles he could move to down the line: trainer or manager.

"I would like to teach the sports entertainers anything that I can to help them improve," Angle wrote. "It will be fun and challenging. I may end up with a managerial role on TV down the line. It would be fun managing the talent."

