One of the newest members of the RAW roster, Lacey Evans, spoke with Mike Mooneyham of The Post and Courier.

On this past week's RAW, Evans defeated Natalya to earn a shot at Becky Lynch's WWE RAW Women's Championship in the near future. During her interview, Evans declared, "I'm the classiest Superstar ever in the WWE."

Earlier this week, Lynch threw a jab at Evans on Twitter, noting all the similarities about her and Lynch's long-time rival, Charlotte.

"Tall, blonde, does a moonsault, tells me to bow, is from the Carolinas. Might be time to ask Momma Evans if Ric was 'Naitching' around there before you were born, you plank."

Evans would address this comment in The Post and Courier article, seemingly not phased at all by the dual champ's comments.

"And my actions are being talked about by the history makers themselves," Evans said. "Good thing you're bowing down, my high heels will need cleaning when I'm done taking everything you've worked for."

WWE's next PPV is Money in the Bank at the XL Center in Hartford, CT on May 19.