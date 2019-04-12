- Part two of the WWE Chronicle special on Roman Reigns will air this coming Sunday at 9pm ET on the WWE Network. Part one can be viewed now on the Network. Above is the trailer for part two.

The synopsis for the one-hour special reads like this, "Follow Roman Reigns on The Road to WrestleMania as he prepares for his first one-on-one match since returning from battling leukemia."

- WWE sent us the following press release to hype next week's Superstar Shakeup editions of RAW and SmackDown from Montreal, noting that "both sides have been granted an opportunity to make any roster moves that they feel fit."

WWE SUPERSTAR SHAKE-UP ON RAW AND SMACKDOWN LIVE THIS MONDAY AND TUESDAY Fans around the world were surprised when it was announced that the WWE roster will once again undergo a seismic shift on this week's editions of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, both airing live at 8/7C on USA Network this Monday and Tuesday night. Both sides have been granted an opportunity to make any roster moves that they feel fit. Tune into this week's Raw and SmackDown Live on USA to see where your favorite Superstars land, as the WWE landscape prepares to undergo a major change. On air for more than 26 years, Monday Night Raw is the longest running weekly episodic television show in U.S. primetime history with 1,350 episodes and consistently a ratings juggernaut in all of cable. SmackDown Live is the second longest-running weekly episodic program in U.S. television history with 1,025 episodes.

- Lacey Evans is celebrating three years with WWE this week. The WWE NXT Superstar is in the middle of her main roster call-up and just started feuding with RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch this week.

Evans marked the three year milestone by taking a Twitter shot at Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

"Today makes 3 years I've been in @WWE settings the example you all need," Evans wrote on Thursday. "My daddy dont say wooooo, my momma didnt put me in mma school and I haven't been grinding it out all over the world for this spot. I walked in and took, it all on my own. #LikeALady #NoMoreNasties"

