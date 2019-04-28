Earlier this week reports came out about Lio Rush having some backstage heat within the company. Rush has reportedly made it clear where he wants to be in WWE and it may have rubbed some the wrong way.

He was not with Bobby Lashley for last Monday's RAW dark main event in Des Moines, Iowa. Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins defeated Lashley and Drew McIntyre in that match. Lashley didn't appear on this week's RAW broadcast, but Rush (with Lashley) did appear on the Superstar Shakeup edition of RAW from Montreal.

Last night, Rush commented on the reports he's seen, calling some of the information within them, "ridiculous."

"Some of the stuff that I read after getting tagged in on these 'dirtsheets' are ridiculous. But since y'all are recording my every move. Put this one in your newest article for me. Where I'm from, I was taught to value hard work, not complacency. ... Push and believe in yourself past expectations other people have made for you. Put your family and God first before anything. Remain humble, but stay hungry. Fight for the things you believe in and never apologize for being you. Spread the word."

