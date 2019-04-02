The Binghamton Devils of the AHL recently held a meet-and-greet with Mark Henry before one of their games. Andy Malnoske of Wrestling Inc. was on hand to catch up with The World's Strongest Man and asked him if we could ever see the Nation of Domination going into the Hall of Fame one day.

"Of course. You have already three of the best wrestlers in the world and three guys in that faction already in it," Henry said of himself, Ron Simmons and The Godfather. "It's just a matter of time until D-Lo Brown gets in. He's the only odd man out, him and Owen Hart.

"So, I'm looking forward to seeing those guys go in then we'll have six guys in the Hall of Fame [counting the eventual induction of The Rock]."

As for The Rock and the insane Instagram workout videos he posts, Henry says that he's never met anyone with the work ethic of The Great One.

"He's crazy. He's the hardest working human being on earth," stated Henry. "If there's somebody who works harder than him, I'd like to meet him…. He's obsessively wanting to win and hyper-competitive."

Henry admitted that once he reached a certain level of fame and made some money, some of his competitive fire diminished a bit. But he says that never happened with The Rock who still works as hard as ever.

"There's no amount of money or accolades that will take away his competitive edge," said Henry.

You can watch the full media scrum with Henry in the video above.