On April 29, 30, and May 1, The Undertaker is heading to the UK for an appearance with Inside the Ropes, but after reportedly working a new deal with WWE the appearance nearly went out the window. Initially, it was going to include signings, photo ops, and a Q&A. Over the weekend it was announced Undertaker would still be there, but the Q&A portion would now be done by Mick Foley.

It was reported WWE is looking to keep Undertaker's appearances outside of WWE to a minimum, especially after news broke of him heading to Starrcast II during AEW Double or Nothing weekend. Taker was not on this year's WrestleMania, but appeared on RAW the next night to take out Elias. He is also expected to be on the event in Saudi Arabia event in May.

On his Facebook page, Mick Foley commented on the situation, saying that it wasn't anyone's fault about what happened. Foley noted Undertaker went to the WWE Headquarters to make sure his appearance would still take place in some form. Foley said it took about 10 minutes for him to agree to joining the upcoming appearance after the idea was pitched to him. Below are Foley's full comments: