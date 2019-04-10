- Above is the full MLW Battle Riot event that took place last Friday. The event featured the Battle Riot match, where 40 wrestlers vie for a title shot anytime, anywhere with entrants every 60 seconds. Our full MLW Battle Riot recap is here.

- Speaking of MLW, they have entered into an agreement to broadcast its flagship weekly hour-long program MLW Fusion and special events nationally across the UK and Ireland on FreeSports, the most widely available sports channel in the country. Starting next week, FUSION will air every Monday at 10pm on FreeSports. FreeSports is available on Freeview HD channel 64, Sky channel 422, Virgin 553, FreeSat 252, TalkTalk 64 and BT Vision channel 64. FreeSports is available in Ireland on Sky channel 429.

"This is a landmark deal for Major League Wrestling," said MLW CEO and founder Court Bauer. "FreeSports features some of the premier sports leagues in the world. This partnership is going to take MLW to the next level as we take the league global."

- Impact Wrestling today announced a new broadcast deal with Viacom-owned Channel 5 to broadcast its flagship weekly show IMPACT! on 5STAR across the UK and the Republic of Ireland starting on April 26, 2019. This is a renewal of the partnership of IMPACT Wrestling's deal with Channel 5, which launched IMPACT! on 5Spike in spring 2017. 5STAR, which is also part of the Channel 5 stable, is available on Sky TV (128), Freeview (30), Freesat (131), Virgin Media (151) and other DTT platforms. New episodes of IMPACT! will premiere on 5STAR from 26th April at 11pm with weekly episodes airing in the same timeslot on Friday nights.

"Since IMPACT Wrestling's inception in 2002, the UK has always been one of our most passionate markets," said Ed Nordholm, president of IMPACT Wrestling. "We are excited to extend our broadcast partnership with Channel 5 and launch our weekly programming on 5Star, whose younger audience more effectively aligns with our core fan base."