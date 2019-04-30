Last month, the El Rey Network and Lucha Underground's production Baba-G Productions reportedly settled multiple lawsuits with talent including El Hijo Fantasma, Texano Jr., Ivelisse, Joey Ryan, and Thunder Rosa.

The group of wrestlers were released from their Lucha Underground contracts, thanks to the settlements. The ongoing issue has been wrestlers are being tied to Lucha Underground, which hasn't taped any episodes since last June, nor has a season five been announced.

According to Lucha Central, Mantaza (ROH's Jeff Cobb), Famous B, and XO Lishus (AEW's Sonny Kiss) are now all seeking legal action against the promotion to also receive their releases.

Southern California pro wrestling news site, SoCal Uncensored, also reported Lucha Underground (through AAA's Owner, Dorian Roldan) threatened to send a cease and desist to both Ring of Honor and NWA for using Willie Mack at their events. At this past Saturday's NWA Crockett Cup, Mack dropped the NWA National Championship to Colt Cabana.

A few days ago Mack seemed to comment about the situation on Twitter, "If there is a fight between a rat and a cockroach. Whoever wins you're still gonna catch something. Now I've gotta pick a side and it's gonna be rough."

Have any wrestling news site talked about AAA's Dorian Roldan threatening to send cease and desists to ROH and NWA over them using Willie Mack (who is still under a Lucha Underground contract) yet? — SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) April 29, 2019