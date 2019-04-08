- Above a new promo for the 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-up. The roster changes will begin on next Monday's RAW from the Bell Centre in Montreal, and then end the next night on SmackDown from the same venue. As Raj noted earlier, WWE is billing this as "the first international Superstar Shakeup" ever.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Brooklyn to air on this week's Main Event episode:

* Jinder Mahal vs. No Way Jose

* Heavy Machinery vs. The Ascension

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- It looks like new SmackDown Women's and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch could be feuding with Lacey Evans next.

After Lynch came to the ring to cut a promo on her WrestleMania 35 main event win over Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair during tonight's post-WrestleMania RAW episode, Evans interrupted and walked the ramp like she's been doing for several weeks on WWE TV. They met at the bottom of the ramp and stared each other down until Evans rocked Lynch in the mouth. Evans then turned to walk back up the ramp but Becky attacked her from behind. The two brawled up the ramp and to the stage. The segment ended with Evans standing tall and taunting Lynch while officials held The Man back.

Below are a few shots from the angle: