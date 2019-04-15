- We've noted how WWE has been airing bizarre vignettes for some sort of laughing buzzard, which are believed to be a teaser for Bray Wyatt's return with a new gimmick. As seen above, a new vignette in that series began airing this week.

WWE asked, "What spine-chilling entity is coming to WWE?"

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Montreal for this week's Main Event episode:

* Dana Brooke vs. Tamina Snuka

* Heavy Machinery vs. The B Team

- As noted, it was announced on tonight's Superstar Shakeup edition of WWE RAW that Cedric Alexander will be coming to the red brand from the WWE 205 Live roster. As seen below, Cedric tweeted on his roster change and the 205 Live Twitter account made a "#ThankYouCedric" tweet.

WWE producer Adam Pearce, who works behind-the-scenes with the 205 Live brand, also praised Cedric. He wrote, "Earned and well deserved. My congratulations and gratitude, @CedricAlexander! #205Live"