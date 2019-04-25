- The main event of last night's WWE "Worlds Collide: Women Collide" special on the WWE Network saw WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm retain her title over Bianca Belair and Nikki Cross. Above is video from the match and below are post-match comments from Storm. Storm channeled her inner Mötley Crüe when asked what the win means for her and NXT UK.

"You know, I came here with the weight of the world on my shoulders. I got in there with, oh ya know, just Nikki Cross and Bianca Belair, some of the top women in the entire world. So yeah, it was a hard shift but I got it through, and I'm representing NXT UK as best as I can, because I love this brand and I'm gonna be champ for a long time, because I'm hot, young, running free, and a little better than I used to be," Storm said.

- This week's episode of Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network drew 940,000 viewers and ranked #9 for the night in the 18-49 demographic, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down from last week's episode, which drew 1.102 million viewers and ranked #7 for the night on the Cable Top 150. This is also a new low for the series.

Below is our season 1 viewership tracker for The Miz and Maryse's series:

Episode 1: 1.473 million viewers

Episode 2: 1.303 million viewers

Episode 3: 1.225 million viewers

Episode 4: 1.162 million viewers

Episode 5: 1.235 million viewers

Episode 6: 1.161 million viewers

Episode 7: 997,000 viewers

Episode 8: 997,000 viewers

Episode 9: 1.102 million viewers

Episode 10: 940,000 viewers

- We noted before how NXT Champion Johnny Gargano returned to Cleveland earlier this week to visit the NFL's Cleveland Browns. Gargano also visited MLB's Cleveland Indians and threw out the ceremonial first pitch for their win over the Miami Marlins. Below are a few shots from both appearances:

Thanks for having me out today to throw out the first pitch, @Indians! It was a touch outside.. but I'm real glad I didn't blow it!



PS: I'll come back whenever Mustard wants a rematch! ?? pic.twitter.com/703NlaefW6 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 24, 2019