Last night on SmackDown, WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor made the switch to the blue brand, bringing his title along with him. Typically, during the Superstar Shake-Up when one midcard champion makes the switch, so does the other. In this case it was WWE U.S. Champion Samoa Joe who was missing in action on both shows.

Joe was scheduled to be on this week's RAW, but was very sick and was pulled from the show. As we previously reported, Joe is still expected to move to RAW.

WWE has yet to officially announce the switch, but Joe is the last of the bigger names that is expected to switch brands.

Joe and Braun Strowman had a physical altercation on last week's episode of SmackDown Live. Dave Meltzer reported on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that the plan is indeed for Joe and Strowman to feud for the U.S. title on RAW.

