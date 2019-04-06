On tonight's ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard Pre-Show, Kenny King won the Honor Rumble to receive a future ROH World title shot.

After hiding away for the second part of the match, King would lastly eliminate Jushin Liger and The Great Muta to win the match. Muta entered the match at number 30 and squared off against Liger, before being sent out of the match. After the bout, Muta hit King with his signature red mist.

Below are images of Muta: