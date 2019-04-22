New Japan Pro Wrestling continued their tour leading up to their Dontaku event. Highlights of the card include Togi Makabe, Toru Yano and Rysukue Taguchi defeating Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa and Hikuleo to retain the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles.

Kota Ibushi was also in tag action, facing Tetsuya Naito and Los Ingobernables de Japon in tag team action. This stems from Ibushi requesting to be opposite of Naito in every match leading up to their IWGP Intercontinental Title bout.

Below are the full results:



* Taiji Ishimori and Jay White def. Hirooki Goto and Dragon Lee

* Togi Makabe, Toru Yano and Rysukue Taguchi (c) def. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa and Hikuleo - NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles

* Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens def. Juice Robinson and Mikey Nicholls

* EVIL, SANADA, Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI and Shingo Takagi def. Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Kota Ibushi, SHO and YOH

* Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi and Taka Michinoku def. YOSHI-HASHI, Rocky Romero and Toa Henare

* Minoru Suzuki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado def. Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask IV and Shota Umino

* Tomoaki Honma, Yuji Nagata and Satoshi Kojima def. Ren Narita, Yota Tsuji and Yuya Uemura

The Road to Dontaku tour continues tomorrow (April 23) inside Korakuen Hall and features Kota Ibushi, SHO and Tomohiro Ishii v. Shingo Takagi, Naito and EVIL. The scheduled main event is YOH and Kazuchika Okada v. BUSHI and SANADA.