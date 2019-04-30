- Today marks 30 years since Rey Mysterio made his in-ring debut. Rey, at the age of 14, wrestled his first match in Mexico on April 30, 1989. WWE posted this video of Rey looking back on the debut and his career, working for WWE, WCW and ECW, among other promotions.

- WWE stock was up 1.64% today, closing at $83.85 per share. Today's high was $85.16 and the low was $82.48.

- As noted, last night's WWE RAW saw Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson come to RAW from SmackDown in another late move in the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup. Anderson responded to a fan tweet that asked why they weren't doing the "too sweet" gesture on RAW.

Anderson wrote, "That ship sailed guys."

You can see the tweets below:

No more too sweeting? — Ernest.rosales2 (@ernest_rosales2) April 30, 2019

That ship sailed guys https://t.co/OxwVc8FiNn — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) April 30, 2019