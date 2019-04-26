NWA Crockett Cup will take place tomorrow from the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina. Join us for full live coverage, beginning at 7 pm ET!

Headlining the card is NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis defending against Marty Scurll. Allysin Kay and Santana Garrett are facing off to decide the new NWA Women's Champion after Jazz had to vacate the title. Also, Willie Mack will defend the NWA National Championship against Colt Cabana and this year's Crockett Cup tournament winner will be decided.

The event will be streamed on traditional PPV, ROH HonorClub, and FITE for $19.99. Below is the final card for tomorrow's show.

* Nick Aldis (c) vs. Marty Scurll (NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship)

* Willie Mack (c) vs. Colt Cabana (NWA National Championship)

* Allysin Kay vs. Santana Garrett (For the vacant NWA Women's Championship)

* The Briscoes vs. The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Crockett Cup First Round)

* Villain Enterprises (PCO & Brody King) vs. Satoshi Kojima and Yugi Nagata (Crockett Cup First Round)

* Flip Gordon and Bandido vs. Guerrero Maya Jr. and Stuka Jr. (Crockett Cup First Round)

* The War Kings (Crimson and Jax Dane) vs. Winner of the Wild Card Tag Team Battle Royal (Crockett Cup First Round)

* Wild Card Tag Team Battle Royal (Winner is the 8th entrant into the Crockett Cup)