Earlier this week, NWA announced Jazz had vacated the NWA Women's Championship before her upcoming title defense against Allysin Kay (fka Impact's Sienna) at this weekend's Crockett Cup.

Santana Garrett has been announced as Kay's new opponent and the winner of the match will become the new women's champion. Jazz has also revealed why she vacated the title, commenting on Twitter.

"Due to medical and personal issues in my life at this time. I'm having to turn the belt over without defending it. I will post again soon. Thanks for your support. ... [Shout out] to NWA for giving me the opportunity of being the best Women's Champion. One helluva run. Got to work some of the best talent in the game today. Hopefully this will not be the end. Until. #Andstill."

Be sure to join us for live coverage of the event, beginning at 7 pm ET on Saturday. Below is the updated Crockett Cup card.

* Nick Aldis (c) vs. Marty Scurll (NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship)

* Willie Mack (c) vs. Colt Cabana (NWA National Championship)

* Allysin Kay vs. Santana Garrett (For the vacant NWA Women's Championship)

* The Briscoes vs. The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Crockett Cup First Round)

* Villain Enterprises (PCO & Brody King) vs. Satoshi Kojima and Yugi Nagata (Crockett Cup First Round)

* Flip Gordon and Bandido vs. Guerrero Maya Jr. and Stuka Jr. (Crockett Cup First Round)

* The War Kings (Crimson and Jax Dane) vs. Winner of the Wild Card Tag Team Battle Royal (Crockett Cup First Round)

* Wild Card Tag Team Battle Royal (Winner is the 8th entrant into the Crockett Cup)

