Last night was the NWA Crockett Cup where NWA Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis beat Marty Scurll to retain his title.

The two took to social media to share their reactions of last night's match. Nick Aldis shared on Twitter an aftermath photo and captioned it: "We gave you everything we had."

Ken Shamrock even replied to his tweet that the two left it all in the ring along with a half a pint of blood!

Marty Scurll gave a humorous reaction to not winning the title last night. Scurll shared a photo of a banner of himself and wrote: "I may not have won the NWA title but I do have this sweet ass banner!"

The other members of Villain Enterprises PCO and Brody King found luck at the Crockett Cup, with the two winning it and becoming the new NWA World Tag Team Champions. The titles have been vacant since September of 2017. You can read the whole results of last night's event here.

Below are their reactions (along with Ken Shamrock's comments):

What a night atThe #CROCKETTCUP @RealNickAldis and @MartyScurll left it all in the ring along, with about a half a pint of blood! pic.twitter.com/d4kv9s5f0R — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) April 28, 2019