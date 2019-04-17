- As noted, Paige brought Kairi Sane and Asuka to the WWE SmackDown roster on last night's Superstar Shakeup episode. They teamed with blue brand newcomers Ember Moon and Bayley to defeat WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose in eight-woman action. Above is video of Paige talking to Kayla Braxton about why she brought the two together.

"Uh, they're both incredible athletes," Paige said when asked why she brought them together. "I mean, she was SmackDown Women's Champion already and Kairi, you were NXT Women's Champion too, right? And they're absolutely killing it. I mean, why wouldn't you put them together? I mean, this is genius, right? Are you guys having a good time already? They won their first match already, hello?"

Paige said Asuka and Sane will become WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and they are coming for The IIconics. Paige also said "wait and see" as she may have more surprises to come. She ended the promo by saying this is their house now. For those who missed it, below is video from last night's SmackDown segment.

- Matches confirmed for today's WWE NXT UK episode at 3pm ET on the WWE Network are Rhea Ripley vs. Kacy Catanzaro, plus Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan vs. NXT UK Tag Tag Team Champions Zack Gibson and James Drake.

- The following matches and segments were taped for tonight's NXT episode on the WWE Network:

* Buddy Murphy vs. NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream

* Raul Mendoza vs. Riddick Moss

* New NXT Champion Johnny Gargano returns to Full Sail

* Kairi Sane vs. NXT North American Champion Shayna Baszler

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- The Rock is on the cover of the latest issue of Time magazine as one of their 100 most influential people. Rock took to Twitter to mark the milestone.

He wrote, "Positive influence on people's lives is the greatest (and most powerful) strength one could ever have. Thank you to @TIME & to my one & only boss - the people. Our connection will always remind me that it's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice."

You can see Rock's full tweet with the cover below: