Pat McAfee has come a long way in his short time with WWE. He's gone from getting involved with Adam Cole at NXT Indy to being part of the NXT pre-show panels to now being part of the WrestleMania 35 pre-show panel.

McAfee reflected back on his year with WWE since his official debut at TakeOver: New Orleans when he joined our WINCLY podcast.

"It's coming up on a year anniversary, and now from then, I was mind blown just to be a part of anything with a WWE label on it, and I still am," McAfee said before adding he's appreciative of WWE for allowing him to say fun, dumb stuff on their platform.

"It's been a fun year and a fun ride. I can't wait to get to New York and New Jersey as I'm also on the WrestleMania kickoff show. I don't know if that news has been broken yet.

"I had to buy a tuxedo and Michael Cole told me if Vince McMahon sees me dressed terribly like I normally am he'll never let me on TV again."

McAfee appeared on the last five TakeOver pre-show panels and now gets to enjoy "the greatest male soap opera on earth" as he calls it as part of the WrestleMania pre-show.

McAfee was asked about the biggest differences in doing a WWE panel as opposed to the NXT panels. He said besides the attire needed for WWE, being under Vince McMahon's watchful eye was the biggest difference.

"I felt like I was in high school going to prom again," McAfee said of buying a tuxedo for the WWE panel.

"I follow all of the storylines so I feel good about my knowledge and the things that I'll say. To be honest, the only thing I'm thinking about right now is Vince McMahon seeing me on TV for the first time. He probably has no idea that I do anything with NXT and him just not wanting to fire me immediately."

McAfee's exchanges so far with McMahon have been brief but Michael Cole told McAfee that McMahon has inquired about him.

"It's awesome. I shook his hand one time and talked to him for about six seconds and then he left. That is it," stated McAfee.

"Michael Cole told me he asked one question, 'Who is the guy with the jorts?' Cole responded, 'That's Pat McAfee. He used to be a punter for the Colts.' That's all I know of Vince McMahon even knowing that I exist.

"Hopefully we'll be able to blossom this relationship into something special in the future, much to the chagrin of some wrestling fans, and also bring some electric content along the way."

As for his tux, which McAfee says cost $47, he thinks McMahon will definitely have an opinion one way or the other about it.

"It's either gonna be loved or hated with Vince and that's kinda me with everybody," said McAfee.

McAfee is also doing some work with Leesa Mattresses and partnering with them to provide mattresses to victims of domestic violence.

"Leesa has been a partner of mine since I left the NFL and started doing this internet business. They've been a company that has supported everything that I have going on," stated McAfee.

"They're a company that donates one mattress for every 10 mattresses sold and I said, 'How can we make the world a better place?' They came back to me and said 'How about we donate 100 mattresses to a place called Coburn Place in Indianapolis which is a sanctuary for domestic and interpersonal violence survivors?'

"I couldn't wait to do it and hopefully we'll bring some smiles to families that have been through a rough patch. Honestly, it's what the world's all about and what life's all about – fulfillment and making people's lives better. Leesa's all about it and I'm happy to be riding their coattails."

Pat McAfee recently partnered with Leese mattresses to host an event at Coburn Place in Indianapolis. The event helped bring awareness to victims of domestic violence and featured Pat unboxing Leesa mattresses alongside families, taking photos and signing autographs.

You can learn more about Leesa mattresses HERE and Coburn Place HERE.