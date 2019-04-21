PCO has accomplished a lot in the few short months he's been with Ring of Honor. He was one-half of the ROH Tag Team Champions until recently and is still part of the Six Man Tag Team Championship.

PCO has also earned a shot for the ROH World Championship and will be taking on Matt Taven soon. He joined our WINCLY podcast to talk about that upcoming opportunity and how the fans have really gotten behind him over the last few weeks.

"Since MSG [G1 Supercard], and even before that, I can feel a lot of energy and electricity coming from the crowd. People are walking up to me for autographs and taking pictures with them. Also, the amount of cheers I'm getting from the crowds are increasing," said PCO.

As a part of Villain Enterprises, PCO, Brody King and Marty Scurll defeated Taven's The Kingdom for the six-man titles a couple of weeks ago. The two teams recently had a street fight rematch in which Villain Enterprises was victorious and PCO got the pin on Taven.

"I had the opportunity to get the win over Matt Taven. I decided to grab the belt and raised it in the air and people were cheering so loud there were goosebumps all over my body. It felt like the roof came off. Sometimes TV doesn't justify the noise and it doesn't come across as well on TV," stated PCO.

PCO wasn't even aware that he was going to receive a ROH World Title match until the next morning when he found out on Facebook.

"I was surprised to hear that…and it was overwhelming because it came out of nowhere," admitted PCO. "It seems like it wasn't planned to give me a championship match, but it just happened. It's something that I really want to capitalize on and become the ROH World Champion."

In addition to PCO's title match, Scurll also has an upcoming opportunity to win the NWA World Title from Nick Aldis.

"Marty's got the NWA World Title match coming up in two weeks, so it would be pretty cool if Marty picks up the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.... The NWA Title is very prestigious because of guys like Ric Flair, Magnum T.A. and Dusty Rhodes. It's not like a toy belt – it's the belt that all the great champions have worn around their waists," said PCO. "It's like winning the Stanley Cup…The history is part of the belt like the history is part of the Cup.

"Hopefully NWA and ROH will converge and become one. If not, it's okay. But this title deserves to be defended and to be a part of storylines a little more often than it is right now….So it would be two very prestigious titles we can bring back to Villain Enterprises."

At the G1 Supercard, PCO received one of the biggest pops of the night as well as several chants throughout his match. He said the crowd support helped energize him at the end of what was an extremely long and busy weekend.

"There was a big pop and also a chant "P-C-O HE'S-NOT-HUMAN" that went on for a long period of time," stated PCO.

"I was tired because it was such a long weekend as on Friday I did the arm wrestling tournament and the strength demonstration with Destro. I had the Q&A in the morning and the autograph session in the afternoon and Saturday I had to be there at 7 am to get everything ready and go into different meetings.

"Performing late at night, I was drained out but with all of the energy from the crowd, I got so pumped and was so into it hearing the chants.

"It was a special moment in my life and something I will remember for the rest of my life. It was my most spectacular entrance and there might be more coming….But, so far, this is one of the greatest moments of my life."

PCO's manager Destro is an avid arm wrestler and he helped out PCO during an arm wrestling tournament that took place at Festival of Honor before the wrestling event.

"[Destro] is ripped to the bone….For a point he was like 300 lb, now he's 135 lb. His birth certificate says he 60 years old but I don't believe that and in the Canadian Championship Arm Wrestling, he finished second in the Open Class," said PCO.

"He helped me out to win the tournament. He gave me a lot of tips and tricks.... For someone who doesn't know nothing about arm wrestling, you think it's purely strength and strength has a lot to do with it. But with any sport, it's a lot of technique."

