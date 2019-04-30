- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Lexington, KY.

- WWE has not announced matches for tonight's WWE 205 Live episode but Ariya Daivari's WWE Cruiserweight Title shot from Tony Nese was teased on Twitter over the weekend. WWE announced the following for tonight's show and the Daivari vs. Nese feud continuing:

Daivari sets his sights on Championship gold Returning from an injury late last year and aligning himself with Hideo Itami, Ariya Daivari has a new attitude and outlook regarding his in-ring career. His alliance with Itami eventually came to a bitter end, but Daivari has since enjoyed a string of impressive victories, including a huge win against former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. Continuing to build on his 2019 undefeated streak, Daivari defeated Oney Lorcan last week to claim a championship opportunity. The Persian Lion's rise and recent success mirrors that of WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese. Befriending and training with former titleholder Buddy Murphy paid dividends for The Premier Athlete, as he too enjoyed a huge string of success, winning the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament and defeating Murphy for the title on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Daivari is Nese's first challenger since The Premier Athlete captured the championship. Will Daivari continue his undefeated streak and end The Premier Athlete's reign? Don't miss WWE 205 Live, tonight at 10/9 C, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network!

- As noted, WWE NXT referee Tom Castor suffered a broken leg at Thursday's live event in Omaha, Nebraska during NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream's win over Tyler Breeze. Castor broke his leg but still managed to count the pin, and was praised on social media for it. PWInsider reports that Castor is in Birmingham, Alabama this week to see doctors, and possibly undergo surgery.

Castor took to social media this weekend and thanked everyone for their support, seen below.

He wrote, "I sincerely want to thank the WWE Universe and the NXT/WWE Superstars for their kind words and vibes. It's been heartwarming and humbling to say the least. My utmost gratitude to the WWE Medical Staff and ER staff at Nebraska Medicine for your care and support. I'm ready to heal up and rejoin my NXT family doing what we all love to do. #wearenxt"