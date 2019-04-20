- As we reported earlier, John Cena filled in for Ellen DeGeneres as the host of The Ellen Show on Friday. Above is another clip from the show, with Cena talking to actress Jenna Dewan. Dewan noted that her boyfriend, actor Steve Kazee, is a big wrestling fan and got her "hooked." She also said that she watched WrestleMania by herself since Kazee was out of town.

"I watched WrestleMania by myself," Dewan admitted. "[Kazee] wasn't even in town and I watched WrestleMania because I had to know if Becky Lynch was going to beat Ronda Rousey! I was like, I was by myself and I ordered it - which, by the way, I didn't need to order it but I did - and I was sitting there texting like, 'Do you know what's happening?' ... I was hooked!"

- This weekend, t-shirts are as low as $12 at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code, just use this link. The promotion ends this Sunday, April 21st at 11:59 PM PT.

- Add Randy Orton to the list of WWE stars who reacted to Luke Harper requesting his release. Orton revealed that Harper introduced him to Kendrick Lamar "several years ago while highly intoxicated in Europe."

Harper, whose contract reportedly is up in November, announced on Twitter this past Tuesday that he has requested his WWE release. WWE has yet to announce if the release will be granted.

You can check out Orton's tweet below: