Ricochet made a name for himself before WWE by wrestling all over the world. But he was first introduced to the WWE Universe when he joined NXT early in 2018.

It was also in NXT where Ricochet met his girlfriend Kacy Catanzaro. Unlike Ricochet, Catanzaro is new to wrestling after a career in gymnastics and competing in obstacle races. Ricochet talked about dating Catanzaro when he joined Lilian Garcia's podcast.

"We actually came in the exact same class and started the same day," Ricochet said of Catanzaro. "She was always so nice and kind, and helpful to everybody in any way that she could be, and that was something that I had always admired about her.

"On top of that, as far as the physical part of the wrestling, she got that part so quick and is just so fun to see in the ring. I feel like, not only me, but everyone is drawn to her because she has this personality that you can't ignore. It's awesome."

Catanzaro had built quite a following during her obstacle career and is one of the most celebrated competitors in American Ninja Warrior history. Ricochet says that her fame got his family excited when they had the chance to meet her.

"We have been together going on a couple of months, about four months. Funny story, when I was telling my brother and his girlfriend that I was dating Kacy, and that she was thinking about coming down for Christmas-time she was going to come down for a couple of days, he was getting really happy and excited and getting all giddy," stated Ricochet. "And I'm like, man, why are you getting all giddy for? He goes, 'I never met anyone famous before.' I go, what do you mean? My family, even before me and her knew each other they walked America Ninja Warrior for years now so they knew all about her and were really excited to meet her."

Catanzaro recently made her WWE main roster when she was one of the entrants at the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble. She lasted for over 10 minutes before being eliminated by NXT UK Superstar Rhea Ripley.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.