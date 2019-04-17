- RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins invaded Dolph Ziggler's stand-up comedy show at Carolines on Broadway in New York City during WrestleMania 35 Week. They came dressed as their "S.T.O.M.P." characters from their Major Wrestling Figure Podcast YouTube channel. You can see footage from the trip in the video above, which also features appearances by Tommy Dreamer and R-Truth.

- Kassius Ohno vs. Ligero plus Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster have been announced for next Wednesday's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network.

- Stephanie McMahon revealed on Twitter that the statue for WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper, which was revealed during WrestleMania 35 Axxess earlier this month, has been moved to WWE HQ in Stamford, CT. Stephanie tweeted this photo of the statue on display in the lobby of Titan Towers: