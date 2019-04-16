- WWE posted this video of Kayla Braxton trying to interview Carmella as she rushed off to check on R-Truth backstage at tonight's WWE SmackDown. As noted, new blue brand Superstar Lars Sullivan destroyed Truth and bullied Carmella on tonight's show. For those who missed it, below is video from the attack:

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada saw Heavy Machinery defeat Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

- As noted, the biggest news coming out of tonight's WWE Superstar Shakeup edition of SmackDown was Roman Reigns coming to the blue brand from RAW. Reigns took to Twitter after the show and declared SmackDown as his new yard.

Reigns wrote, "New yard. Same rules.. ...my rules. #BigDogOnBlue #SDLive"

