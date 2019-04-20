As we reported earlier this week, Dean Ambrose will be finishing up his time in WWE this weekend. Last night in St. Louis, The Shield defeated Jinder Mahal, Baron Corbin, and Bobby Lashley in the main event. Tonight they will be in Springfield, and then in Moline on Sunday.

Sunday's match will air on the WWE Network as part of The Shield's Final Chapter special, beginning at 9:30 pm ET. The match being advertised in Moline is The Shield against Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, and Bobby Lashley.

In the clip above, Roman Reigns commented on the reality of Ambrose moving on now beginning to hit him, especially since the two travel together on the road.

"Yeah, I'm riding with him, so it really feels like it for me," Reigns said. "The real life aspect is something that always weighs in heavy on me. It's been awhile, I haven't done a full loop in six months now, so, yeah, it feels like it's getting there."

Reigns was then asked if they had tried to change Ambrose's mind about staying, but he said those jokes are over and it's just about what makes Ambrose happy.

"Nah, nah, the jokes are over," Reigns said with a smile. "I want him to be happy and it seems like he's in a good place and is happy. That's the key to life is just be happy. Different material, situations, and objects are going to come and go, but where your heart is and what makes you smile, I think, is the most important thing. Ultimately, that's all we want for each other.

"We started out in this crazy world of taking over this mountain, and putting our flags in it, to being able to achieve all those things and now it's back to the simple things. That's just keeping a smile on our faces and making sure we're happy. He'll be fine."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.