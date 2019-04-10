- WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart and ROH's Angelina Love co-star in the upcoming new independent low budget horror film, Demented. You can watch the trailer in the video above. Bret first appears at the 0:56 mark, while Angelina is at the 1:36 mark. Below is the synopsis of the movie:

For one female entity time stands still, while for another time travels back and forth between the plains of the supernatural and earthly horror of exploitation and murder.

- While this can all change with the Superstar Shakeup, Roman Reigns is currently advertised to team with Seth Rollins & "Honorary Shield Member" Braun Strowman against Drew McIntrye, Baron Corbin & Bobby Lashley at most RAW live events heading into June. As we reported in March, current advertising for the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on July 14th lists Reigns vs. Corbin and Rollins vs. McIntrye for the pay-per-view.

- As seen in the video below, Dustin Rhodes chokeslammed a Williamson County Sheriff Deputy through a table for a good cause. The Deputy agreed to take the chokeslam for meeting a charity fundraising goal. Rhodes was sworn in as an Honorary Deputy for the Williamson County Sheriff's Office last July.