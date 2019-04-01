- Ronda Rousey posted the April Fool's video above poking fun at the rumors that she might be wrapping up her current WWE run at WrestleMania. While Rousey is signed to a multi-year deal with WWE, there have been reports that Rousey will be taking a break after WrestleMania.

"The rumors are true," Rousey said, before picking up a saxophone. "You know I've been to the top of WWE, I've been to the top of the UFC, I've been to the pinnacle of sport at the Olympics. It's really my time to take the world of Jazz by storm."

The video features comments from Paul Heyman, Samoa Joe and Alexa Bliss discussing Rousey's new career.

- Former SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka will be appearing at Walmart at 400 Park Place Secaucus in Secaucus, New Jersey this Thursday, April 4th from 4 to 6 p.m..

- Rick's Cabaret in New York City issued the press release below regarding Chyna being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with D-X this Saturday. It was noted that Chyna was once a guest DJ at the club and that she "she made a lasting impression on the Rick's Cabaret girls":