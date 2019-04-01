- Ronda Rousey posted the April Fool's video above poking fun at the rumors that she might be wrapping up her current WWE run at WrestleMania. While Rousey is signed to a multi-year deal with WWE, there have been reports that Rousey will be taking a break after WrestleMania.
"The rumors are true," Rousey said, before picking up a saxophone. "You know I've been to the top of WWE, I've been to the top of the UFC, I've been to the pinnacle of sport at the Olympics. It's really my time to take the world of Jazz by storm."
The video features comments from Paul Heyman, Samoa Joe and Alexa Bliss discussing Rousey's new career.
- Former SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka will be appearing at Walmart at 400 Park Place Secaucus in Secaucus, New Jersey this Thursday, April 4th from 4 to 6 p.m..
- Rick's Cabaret in New York City issued the press release below regarding Chyna being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with D-X this Saturday. It was noted that Chyna was once a guest DJ at the club and that she "she made a lasting impression on the Rick's Cabaret girls":
CHYNA TO BE INDUCTED INTO THE WWE HALL OF FAME
RICK'S CABARET NEW YORK GIRLS REMEMBER CHYNA FONDLY
Chyna, as part of "D-Generation X," will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019. The late Chyna's contribution to the "Attitude Era" and sports entertainment will always be remembered.
Chyna was also an entertainer away from the ring. She was a guest DJ at the world famous gentlemen's club Rick's Cabaret New York where she made a lasting impression on the Rick's Cabaret girls.
"She was such a warm and friendly person," said Rick's Cabaret girl Natalia. "All the girls loved her and she treated everyone so nice."
Rick's Cabaret girl Jennifer recalls a party for one of Chyna's movies that attracted a sell-out crowd at the club, with a line of fans outside that stretched four blocks. "She made sure to stay until she had met and talked to everyone who had waited to see her. Chyna was a lovely person and we will never forget her."
"I consider her a pioneer and a feminist icon," proclaimed Rick's Cabaret girl Diana. "She was very talented in many ways, and I bet she is looking down from heaven and is proud that this year's Wrestlemania is the first-ever to feature women in the main event."