- Above is video of Seth Rollins backstage at MetLife Stadium ahead of tonight's WrestleMania 35 match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Rollins was asked if he's ready for the big match.

"Well, I've kind of waited for this day my entire life," Rollins said. "So, yes I am ready, as one can ever be to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania for the Universal Championship."

Rollins was also asked if he's confident that he will walk away with the title tonight. "I'm not confident that I'm going to walk out of there, but I'm confident that I'm going to leave MetLife Stadium as the new Universal Champion, one way or the other," Rollins said.

- Below is video of Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix arriving to MetLife Stadium for tonight's Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with The IIconics, Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka, and champions Sasha Banks and Bayley. Phoenix said this is full circle for her WWE career.

"This is 100% full circle for me, personally," Phoenix said. "I had such a journey here with WWE, I had a beautiful, wonderful career, but myself and Nattie, we're best friends... we lobbied for this, we wanted to have women's tag team championships when we were tagging together earlier, and it's just special to be able to come and also pay honor to The Hart Foundation."

Natalya also said they are winning tonight's match for 2019 WWE Hall of Famers The Hart Foundation.

- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey took to Twitter last night and praised husband Travis Browne, which looks to be a reference to how he really put hands on the man who attacked WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart during The Hart Foundation's induction last night. As noted, Browne was among those who got physical with the man. While some WWE fans haven't been high on Browne as of late, he won some of them over last night. You can see videos from the incident at this link.

Rousey wrote, "@travisbrowneMMA I am so f--king proud to be your wife, and I'm going to make you even more proud to be my husband tomorrow"

You can see her tweet below: