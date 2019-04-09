- This is all going to change with the Superstar Shakeup next week, but WWE is sending out lineups for live events for the next several months with the current brand rosters intact. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defending his title against Daniel Bryan is currently scheduled for SmackDown events through June, including the June 15th SmackDown live event at the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO.

- Despite suffering a broken right hand at WrestleMania 35 this past Sunday, Ronda Rousey still attended last night's RAW. WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart was also backstage and posted the photo below with Rousey, whose right hand was in a cast:

Hart also posted the photo below with The Undertaker, who made his first appearance on RAW since last October by attacking Elias. Taker is expected to wrestle again when the WWE returns to Saudi Arabia, which is expected to happen in June.