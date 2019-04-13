- Above is the latest Ronda on the Road from Ronda Rousey's YouTube channel. The video featured a bunch of clips from Ronda's WrestleMania week including: media appearances, the WWE Hall of Fame, getting ready for her main event match, and meeting Joan Jett (who performed her entrance theme live). The vlog also included footage of Rousey getting her broken hand (reportedly from throwing punches) checked out after the match.

- As noted yesterday, Nia Jax confirmed she will need surgery on both of her ACLs. WWE has since commented on Jax's injury, which you can check out below.

Nia Jax announced on Twitter that she will be out of action as she undergoes surgery to repair both of her ACLs. Jax relayed that she's been dealing with pain in both knees due to injuries over the past year and is grateful for the support of the WWE Universe. WWE.com wishes Jax a speedy recovery.

INJURY UPDATE: @NiaJaxWWE will be out of action as she undergoes surgery to repair both of her ACLs. https://t.co/yKcepbzjr0 — WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2019

- Yesterday, Xavier Woods tweeted out a video of him testing his Amazon Alexa to find out who the new WWE Champion is after Kofi Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania. His Alexa would responded, "Daniel Bryan," still. Woods then tried his Google Home, which gave the correct answer.