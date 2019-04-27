- Above, Zelina Vega challenged the current UpUpDownDown Champion Mikaze to a game of Mortal Kombat 11. The two played a best-out-of-three series that went 1-1, in the final battle Mikaze just barely got the win.

- Yesterday, Pat McAfee announced the Indianapolis Colts' draft pick, which you can check out in the video below. McAfee was the Colts' Punter from 2009 until 2016.

- In the photo below, Sasha Banks and Bayley hung with a number of comedians involved in the Moontower Comedy Festival, which is a three-day event in Austin, Texas. Earlier this week it was reported Banks was going to sit out the rest of her contract with WWE as she was said to be upset about not only dropping the Women's Tag Titles after a short run, but also being split up from Bayley, who moved to SmackDown via the Superstar Shake-Up.