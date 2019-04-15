- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring Superstars and their throwback personas.

- Over 30 episodes of Mid-South Wrestling were added to the WWE Network today. The episodes run from August 11, 1984 through April 27, 1985. Some of the talents featured include WWE Hall of Famers "Cowboy" Bill Watts, Ted DiBiase, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, and a young Shawn Michaels.

- There's been a lot of speculation on Sasha Banks' WWE status after it was reported that she tried to quit the company during WrestleMania 35 Weekend. Banks reportedly felt blindsided by the decision put the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on The IIconics. It was also reported that she and Bayley caused a scene at MetLife Stadium and at the WWE hotel, making it known they were not happy with the title change. Banks also made the news for no longer following WWE and Vince McMahon on Twitter, while following several AEW accounts.

Banks took to Twitter today and apparently responded to some of the reports, also tagging WWE NXT, NXT UK, PROGRESS, EVOLVE, RAW and SmackDown. She wrote, "If you only knew, ya marks! #Raw #SDLive #NXT #NXTUK #Progress #evolve #ShakeUp"

You can see Banks' tweet below: