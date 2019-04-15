- As seen above, The Miz and his father George are featured in a new WWE Hometown Superstar series from Cricket Wireless. The A Lister returns home to Cleveland to visit his childhood gym, meet fans at a local Cricket store and more.

- There has been no sign of Sasha Banks backstage at today's Superstar Shakeup edition of WWE RAW from Montreal, according to PWInsider. That does not mean she won't be there tonight, but it's interesting to note. Bayley did indicate on Twitter earlier today that she and Banks were ready for the Superstar Shakeup.

As noted, there's been a lot of speculation on Banks' WWE status after it was reported that she tried to quit during WrestleMania 35 Weekend. Banks reportedly felt blindsided by the decision put the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on The IIconics. It was also reported that she and Bayley caused a scene while backstage at MetLife Stadium and at the WWE hotel, laying on the floor and making it known that they were not happy with the title change. Banks also made the news for no longer following the WWE and Vince McMahon accounts on Twitter, while following several AEW accounts.

- We noted earlier today how 30 new episodes of Mid-South Wrestling were added to the WWE Network this morning. Below are two new promos for the classic content update, including a clip of WWE Hall of Famers The Rock 'n' Roll Express vs. The Guerreros: