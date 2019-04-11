The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony was highlighted by the likes of Degeneration X and the Hart Foundation being enshrined in. But a lowlight came during Bret Hart's induction speech as a crazed fan crashed the podium and tackled both Hart and Natalya.

The man has been identified as 26 year old Zachary Madsen from Nebraska and he had previously sent out many bizarre tweets at various WWE Superstars. Madsen was arrested and charged with two counts of 3rd degree assault, one count of criminal trespassing and one count of violation of local law.

Sean Waltman was on hand as a part of DX's induction and had a close-up view of the attack. He discussed the incident on his X-Pac 1,2,360 podcast.

"That guy that jumped [Hart], he got the sh** pounded out of him. And did you see his face? I hope the rest of his body looked like that too," said Waltman. "I am not usually one for 'f--k that guy up' but nah, f--k that guy up.

"If you have a problem with that, I don't care. In this particular instance, I make exceptions. That's Bret 'The Hitman' Hart and that f'n moron jumped in the ring on him and you know he's had a stroke. It's not Bret 'The Hitman' Hart from 1993. And I was thinking to myself, why Bret? Why him? And then it dawned on me, it must have been the only opening the guy saw. It was the first opening he had, he came in there, he intended on doing something, he was gonna wait for an opening and there was an opening. I think security got distracted with something else…. He got shots in on Bret. There were shots on Bret and a security guard got hurt."

After being arrested and questioned for the motive, Madsen reportedly told police, "I just felt like it was the right moment."

This was at least Madsen's third arrest since December 2018.

Fan video from the HOF ceremony and the attack quickly went viral and showed Dash Wilder of The Revival getting a punch in on Madsen while he was being restrained by security. Waltman believes that the video circulating online could come back to haunt Wilder if Madsen decides to sue.

"Here's the thing about that. Everyone sharing those videos, and yeah it's great, but now [what if] this guy goes and uses that footage to try and sue somebody," asked Waltman. "It's all great everyone sharing these video clips. But no one is thinking about that. Like okay, we're just sharing this video of Dash doing that, let's just get him f'n sued why don't we?"