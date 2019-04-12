On the latest episode of X-Pac 12360, Sean Waltman discussed getting approval from Vince McMahon to use his name during DX's WWE Hall of Fame speech last Saturday night.

As noted, McMahon has been notorious for not wanting his name mentioned during the Hall Of Fame speeches, which led to an incident with writer Robert Evans during the ceremony last Saturday. Evans reportedly got heat for Bret Hart's induction speech for the Hart Foundation, which he had helped out with.

"I think Bret mentioned Vince a bunch of times and Vince got really hot," Waltman explained. "I think someone might have gotten fired. Then we went out and said it a million times and no one got fired... I'm not kidding! Vince was pissed!

"I get it, that's a thing for (Vince). Like it's his company, and then people go out there and they do that."

Evans, who has worked on the WWE creative team since the fall of 2016, clarified on Twitter this week that he actually quit the company after getting heat for the incident.

Waltman said that Joe Belcastro, who is the head writer for WWE NXT, helped produce their speech. Waltman noted that Belcastro was nervous with DX mentioning Vince after the incident with Evans. Waltman said that he turned to Shawn Michaels to step in.

"I said, 'Shawn, you go ask (Vince)!'," Waltman said. "Shawn went and asked him and Vince just said, 'Have fun'."

DX went on to do a gag for several minutes during their speech about how they could not mention Vince's name while saying it many times.