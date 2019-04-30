- Tonight's WWE SmackDown saw Paige lead Asuka and Kairi Sane to a win over two local enhancement talents. Those enhancement talents were Queen Aminata and Jaylee. Above is video from that match, which saw WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics on commentary.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio saw Aleister Black defeat Jinder Mahal in singles action. Black and Mahal did not appear on this week's blue brand broadcast, but WWE did air another backstage promo from Black.

- As noted, tonight's SmackDown saw The Hardy Boys vacate the SmackDown Tag Team Titles due to Jeff Hardy's leg injury. He will be undergoing surgery soon. There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for the titles, but it looks like Matt Hardy will be doing a singles run as he took to Twitter after thew show and said he must now walk and fight alone.

Matt wrote, "It is a sad day. CHIN UP, STRONG, KEEP MOVING FORWARD.. I MUST NOW WALK & FIGHT ALONE."

You can see his full tweet below: