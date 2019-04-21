Yesterday we asked, based on first impressions, which brand you thought won this year's Superstar Shake-Up. While it wasn't a landslide, more went with SmackDown as the early winner.

With Roman Reigns on the show, he'll finally be involved in some new feuds as WWE gears up for its switch to FOX. For the men's division, many comments said it was fairly even, but the SmackDown women's division really picked up with the additions of Kairi Sane, Bayley, Liv Morgan, Mickie James and Ember Moon.

Thanks to everyone who responded, below are some of the top comments.

Hawkeyefan:

"Raw overall probably. Gained some good people, got rid of some boring people. SmackDown's most interesting pick ups to me were actually from NXT, everyone else seems boring or annoying, or underutilized."

AR:

"SD for me. Reigns is a huge acquisition and definitely legitimizes SD's main event scene especially with the FOX taking over. It freshens him up away from Corbin, Elias, Lashley, McIntyre, even Seth. Although, RAW is nearly there due to getting Styles and Usos."

Babyface:

"AEW."

Dot:

"SmackDown Live. They're gearing up for the FOX move this fall and with the addition of guys like Roman Reigns and Finn Balor among others on the blue brand, they just got a lot better than they were already."

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month free, which includes WWE Money in the Bank on May 19.