Yesterday we asked who should win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match and Drew McIntyre was the pick by a pretty good margin. He was a polarizing choice though as some felt it was his time for a big push to the top, but others thought he didn't need the briefcase to get there. McIntyre just being a dominant heel would be enough without the cash-in.

Andrade and Sami Zayn were other popular choices, both needing just a little something extra to get them to the main event scene. Couple other names receiving votes: Elias, Cesaro, Ricochet, and Baron Corbin.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

Billy Walker:

"I think Andrade and Cesaro would be good choices. I feel like Cesaro could reach the top without the briefcase though, and I think Andrade's character would suit the suitcase more. A cash in on Kofi doesn't sound that far-fetched for him."

throwbackattack:

"Sami Zayn would be the perfect choice. The guy has paid his dues and was doing killer promos as a heel before his injury and is doing great heel promos since his return. The guy has always been a solid performer in the ring and giving him that briefcase could only make him even more loathsome to the fans, which is the kind of heel WWE needs (like Daniel Bryan)."

Tom:

"Drew McIntyre. The guy is an absolute star, has an incredible finisher & actually deserves to be Champ."

TCBT:

"With that new 'heelstache', I'd love to see Robert Roode get that briefcase and a major push to go along with it. The briefcase was tailor-made for that type of arrogant, chickens--- heel."

