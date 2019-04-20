Thanks to @DeiOwen for today's NXT UK TV Tapings results from Glasgow. For yesterday's TV taping spoilers, click here.
* Kenny Williams defeated BT Gunn (Dark Match)
* WWE UK Champion WALTER, Marcel Barthel, and Fabian Aichner form the stable, Imperium (means "absolute power"). Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, and Trent Seven get into a brawl with the group and stand tall at the end of the segment.
BSS stand tall. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/tU0oBpnufu— Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) April 20, 2019
* Mark Coffey and Wolfgang defeated Team WhiteWolf.
* Kassius Ohno defeated Jack Gallagher
* Toni Storm (c) defeated Nina Samuels (NXT UK Women's Championship)
* Wild Boar Mike Hitchman and The Primate defeated Tyson T-Bone and Saxon Huxley. Post-match, Hitchman and Primate are attacked by Gallus.
* Imperium defeated British Strong Style. Alexander Wolfe debuted and is now in Imperium.
So Guess who turned up at #NXTUKGlasgow #Imperium pic.twitter.com/ERSR1jtBZ6— TheMarkChristie (@Themarkchristie) April 20, 2019
Die Matte ist very f---ing Hellig at the moment, lads. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/3jJqppegqO— Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) April 20, 2019
* Kay Lee Ray defeated Kasey Owens
* Noam Dar defeated Mark Andrews
* NXT UK Tag Team Champions Zack Gibson and James Drake announce they have to defend their titles at the upcoming Download Festival.
* Jinny and Jazzy Gabert defeated Xia Brookside and Isla Dawn
* Ilja Dragunov defeated Joseph Conners
* Travis Banks defeated Joe Coffey, Dave Mastiff, and Jordan Devlin to become the new number one contender for the WWE UK Championship.
@Travis_BanksPW wins the Fatal 4-Way and is the new #1 contender for the WWE UK Championship! Incredible match. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/8aDf88xHe9— Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) April 20, 2019